Pune: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases in Pune, the district administration has decided to implement certain restrictions here, including closure of bars, hotels, and restaurants for 7 days. Besides, to contain the spread of COVID-19, a 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am will be imposed in Pune from tomorrow, April 3. Also Read - Chhattisgarh: Complete Lockdown in Durg District From April 6-14, Essential Services Allowed

The decision comes following a review meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. In the meeting, it was decided not to impose a complete shutdown in the district but there is a need to implement curbs to contain the spread of coronavirus. Also Read - Mumbai Won't Go Under Total Lockdown, No Proposal to Shut Malls, Religious Places: Mumbai Municipal Commissioner

“Bars, hotels, restaurants will remain closed for 7 days, only home delivery will be allowed. No public function, except funerals and weddings, will be allowed”, said Pune (Maharashtra) Divisional Commissioner. Also Read - Maharashtra: Additional Restrictions Likely to be Announced Today; CM Thackeray Chairs High-level Meeting Over COVID Situation in State

“While 50 people will be permitted in weddings, maximum 20 people will be allowed in funeral/last rites related gatherings subject to strict observance of wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer”, the order issued by the district’s Divisional Commissioner said, adding that situation will be reviewed after a week, i.e, on April 9.