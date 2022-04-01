Mumbai: At least 9 doctors have sustained injuries after a lift collapsed at a hospital in Raigad on Friday. The incident took place earlier in the day at ‘Amle Hospital’ in New Panvel city of the district.Also Read - Maharashtra Relaxes Covid Restrictions In 11 Districts; Pools, Theatres To Open At 50% Capacity

According to information received from Raigad Police, the metal cable of the lift broke after it reached the second floor of the hospital. It is believed that the lift had more weight than the capacity, so this accident occured. As per a report of Dainik Bhaskar, all the doctors were heading to the ground floor after having their food on the third floor. Also Read - After 9 Years, Lord Ganesha Dons His Gold 'Mukhauta' That Was Stolen in Temple Heist

Soon after the mishap, firefighters were called immediately. The fire officials rescued the doctors and took them to another private hospital in Raigad. Fortunately, the condition of all the injured doctors is said to be stable. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: Govt Eases Covid Curbs in 11 Districts Including Pune and Sangli | Check Full List Here