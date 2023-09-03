Home

Maharashtra

Breaking: Two-Storey Building Collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi; Rescue Underway| Watch

Breaking: Two-Storey Building Collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi; Rescue Underway| Watch

A two-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi in the wee hours of Sunday (September 3).

Bhiwandi: A two-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi in the wee hours of Sunday (September 3). “Six people were stuck in the building. We rescued four people. Two people are in a critical state, “Fire Department officer Rajesh Pawar was quoted as saying to news agency ANI. After being alerted, the Thane Disaster Response Force and Bhiwandi Fire Brigade personnel from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot. rushed to the spot and started the relief and rescue operation.

Trending Now

A search operation was carried out in the night and seven persons were pulled out from the debris. An eight-month-old girl and a woman died while five others were injured, the official said. As per a report from PTI, the deceased have been identified as Uzma Atif Momin (40) and Taslima Mosar Momin (8 months).

You may like to read

Among the injured were four women and a man aged 65. They were admitted to a local hospital and were reported to be out of danger, he said. The search and rescue operation and work to clear the debris was completed at around 3.30 am, the official said. It was not yet known how old was the building and whether it was in the list of dangerous structures, he said.

This is a breaking story. More details will be updated.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES