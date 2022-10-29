Mumbai: One person died and two got injured as a house collapsed in Trombay area of Mumbai in the state of Maharashtra. Brihan Mumbai Corporation said that the rescue operation is underway.Also Read - BREAKING: 4-5 Vehicles Trapped Under Debris After a Portion of Three-storey Building Collapses in Mumbai
This is a developing story, details will be added later.