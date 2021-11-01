New Delhi: A person was killed after a house collapsed near Vetal Pada, Desai village in Thane’s Shilphata on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Sapana Vinod Patil. Her body has been handed over to Daighar police officials.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways All Set to Run Festival Special Trains Between Mumbai, Shalimar From Nov 1 | Check Full List Here

"RDMC, TDRF, police, and fire brigade officials have arrived at the incident site and rescue operation is currently underway", Thane Municipal Corporation said.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.