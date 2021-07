Jalgaon: One person dead and another injured in a chopper crash near Jalgaon in Maharashtra. As per latest updates, police and local authorities have rushed to the spot. This is a developing story, more details will be added soon.Also Read - Mumbai Rains Updates: Downpour Brings City to Halt; Road And Rail Traffic Badly Hit

Maharashtra: One person dies, another injured in a chopper crash in Jalgaon; police & local authorities on the spot. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/Mc0aUPsWKA — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

Also Read - RT-PCR Report Not Required for Fully Vaccinated Flyers Arriving at Maharashtra | Important Details Here