Mumbai: At least one person died and others were injured after three houses collapsed at Lokhandi Chwal, in Shivaji Nagar, Dahisar (E). As per preliminary reports, the victim has been identified as Pradyumna Satoj and he was taken to the BBDA hospital where he was reportedly brought dead at 7.15 PM.

Notably, this is the second incident of house collapse after heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, at least 11 people, including eight children, were killed and seven others injured after two floors of a three-storey residential building collapsed on an adjoining single-storey house in Malwani in suburban Mumbai, officials said on Thursday.

Mumbai | One person killed after three houses collapsed at Lokhandi Chwal, in Shivaji Nagar, Dahisar (E) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/ctMCzsLVme — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2021

The incident took place around 11.15 PM on Wednesday, when Mumbai experienced heavy rains throughout the day, at the New Collector Compound on Abdul Hamid Road in the Malwani area of suburban Malad, the officials said.

The ill-fated building was constructed illegally and had suffered damage in cyclone Tauktae, which passed close to the Mumbai coast last month, police said, adding its contractor has been arrested on culpable homicide charge.

The Maharashtra government announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives in the house collapse, while the Centre will give an additional Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to them.