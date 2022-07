Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre and Rs 3 per litre respectively. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today. “Maharashtra government will reduce value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively,” CM Shinde said.Also Read - 7-year-old Girl Found Infected with Zika Virus in Palghar, Maharashtra