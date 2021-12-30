Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Thursday issued high alert after it said information was received that Khalistani elements could carry out terrorist attacks in the city. Giving details to news agency ANI, Mumbai Police said all the police holidays and weekly holidays have been cancelled for Friday and every policeman posted in Mumbai will be on duty.Also Read - 2 Policemen Killed in Terror Attack in Jammu And Kashmir's Bandipora District, Area Cordoned Off

Quaiser Khalid, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai Railway, said in view of the alert in Mumbai, tight security has been deployed at the major stations of Mumbai, Dadar, Bandra Churchgate, CSMT, Kurla and other stations. Also Read - Mumbai Mega Block Latest News: Services of These Local Trains to be Affected Today Due to Maintenance Work

He also added that more than 3000 railway officers will be deployed on Friday at various sensitive places. Also Read - Mumbai Mega Block Today: Services Of These Local Trains to be Affected | Details Here