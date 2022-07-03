New Delhi: The office of Shiv Sena at Vidhan Bhavan has been sealed as Maharashtra Assembly will elect its new Speaker ahead of the floor test where Eknath Shinde-led government will have to prove its majority in the House. On Sunday, a notice was put outside Shiv Sena office of Vidhan Bhavan as two factions of the party – one led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other led by Eknath Shinde – claimed to be the ‘real’ Sena. “This office is closed as per instructions of Shiv Sena legislative party office,” the notice read.Also Read - Sena vs Sena: Two-Day Special Maharashtra Assembly Session Begins Today; Shinde Govt to Face Floor Test on July 4

The Shinde faction has repeatedly asserted they have not quit Shiv Sena and they are the real party. However, other leaders pointed out that claiming the support of majority Sena MLAs will not guarantee that the Shinde faction can be treated as the ‘real Shiv Sena’ and get to keep the trademark party logo or its recognisable election symbol of Bow & Arrow. Several party leaders like MP Sanjay Raut and Kishore Tiwari have made it clear that it is not so easy for “anybody to walk out” or “take away the party” and said mere claims mean nothing as there are a lot of other legal issues involved.

Maharashtra Assembly floor test | Top developments

The Shiv Sena-BJP government led by Eknath Shinde will face the floor test on July 4 during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly beginning on Sunday.

During this session MLAs will elect a new Speaker and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will have to prove his government’s majority on the floor of the house.

Sena MLA and Uddhav Thackeray loyalist Rajan Salvi is the candidate of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine for the Speaker’s election. He is pitted against first-time BJP legislator Rahul Narvekar.

Around 50 Shiv Sena MLAs who supported CM Eknath Shinde left for Mumbai on Saturday evening to take part in a two-day special session of the Maharashtra Assembly. Shinde has the support of 10 legislators of smaller parties and independents and 106 MLAs of the BJP in the 288-member House.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar claimed that Narhari Zirwal, the deputy Speaker, can perform officiating Speaker’s duties even though a no-confidence motion is pending against him. The post of Speaker is vacant since February last year after Nana Patole of Congress quit.

Follow Zee 24 Taas For The Latest On Maharashtra Assembly Floor Test