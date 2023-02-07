Home

BREAKING: Terror Alert in Mumbai After Threat Call, Caller Identified Self As Indian Mujahideen Member

Mumbai on Alert: Following the threat call airport and various cities of Maharashtra have been put on alert.

Mumbai: Mumbai police have been on alert after receiving a threat call from an individual threatening to carry out a terror attack in the city. Following the threat call, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport and various cities of Maharashtra have been put on alert.

Officials said that the caller introduced himself as Irfan Ahmed Sheikh, a member of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. Meanwhile, a case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

This is the second threat call Mumbai has received within a week. A couple of days back, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) received a mail from an unidentified individual claiming to be a Talibani member threatening to carry out a terror attack in Mumbai.

In January, a call was received at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai from an unknown caller who threatened to blow up the educational institution. The caller claimed to have planted a time bomb at the school.

A similar call informing about the bombs planted in various parts of the city was received in October last year. Mumbai police had received a ‘suspicious’ call from an unidentified caller informing them that bombs are planted at several key places across the city.

