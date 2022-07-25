Pune: A trainee aircraft crashed landed on a farm in Kadbanwadi village of Indapur taluka in Pune district today around 11.30 am. According to news agency ANI, the 22-year-old female trainee pilot, Bhavika Rathod, sustained injuries due to the crash. The aircraft reportedly belongs to Carver Aviation, Baramati.Also Read - Mumbai Traffic Update: Aarey Road Temporarily Closed For 24 Hours From 12 AM Tonight. Full Advisory Here

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A trainee aircraft crashed in a farm in Kadbanwadi village of Indapur taluka in Pune district today around 11.30am. 22-yr-old trainee pilot, Bhavika Rathod injured. Aircraft belongs to Carver Aviation, Baramati. Its staff present at spot. Investigation is on pic.twitter.com/Z895LQAXn2 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

Rathod, was on her training sortie when the aircraft crashed. She was immediately rescued by the nearby villagers and provided with first aid. Later she was admitted in Navjeevan Hospital in Shelgaon.

Maharashtra | A trainee aircraft crashed in a farm in Kadbanwadi village of Indapur taluka in Pune district today around 11.30 am. A 22-year-old woman pilot injured. pic.twitter.com/XCUYo8xROn — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022



The staff rushed to the site of crash and currently an investigation is underway.

More details awaited as it is a developing story.