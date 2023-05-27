Home

Maharashtra

Breaking: Two Earthquake Tremors Strike Maharashtra’s Palghar

Breaking: Two Earthquake Tremors Strike Maharashtra’s Palghar

Breaking: Two Earthquake Tremors Strike Maharashtra’s Palghar

Breaking: Two Earthquake Tremors Strike Maharashtra’s Palghar

Maharashtra Earthquake Latest News: Two strong earthquake tremors with magnitudes of 3.5 and 3.3 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra’s Palghar in at 5:15 PM and 5:28 PM respectively, the National Centre for Seismology confirmed.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES