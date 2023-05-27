ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Maharashtra
  • Breaking: Two Earthquake Tremors Strike Maharashtra’s Palghar

Breaking: Two Earthquake Tremors Strike Maharashtra’s Palghar

Breaking: Two Earthquake Tremors Strike Maharashtra’s Palghar

Updated: May 27, 2023 7:45 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

Breaking: Two Earthquake Tremors Strike Maharashtra’s Palghar
Breaking: Two Earthquake Tremors Strike Maharashtra’s Palghar

Maharashtra Earthquake Latest News: Two strong earthquake tremors with magnitudes of 3.5 and 3.3 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra’s Palghar in at 5:15 PM and 5:28 PM respectively, the National Centre for Seismology confirmed.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.