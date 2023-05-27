By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Breaking: Two Earthquake Tremors Strike Maharashtra’s Palghar
Maharashtra Earthquake Latest News: Two strong earthquake tremors with magnitudes of 3.5 and 3.3 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra’s Palghar in at 5:15 PM and 5:28 PM respectively, the National Centre for Seismology confirmed.
