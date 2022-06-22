Mumbai, Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced that he will step down as the Maharashtra Chief Minister if rebel MLAs want him to do so. “Will quit as chief minister and leave official residence if even one of the disgruntled MLAs says he doesn’t want me as CM”, said Thackeray while addressing the public via Facebook LIVE. He also asserted that he has kept his resignation letter ready as he was ‘willing to resign as CM this very moment’.Also Read - 'Nahi, Bilkul Nahi...': Balasaheb Thorat on CM Uddhav Thackeray's Resignation as Maharashtra CM

“I am ready to give my resignation to the MLAs, they should come here and take my resignation to Raj Bhavan. I am ready to leave the post of Shiv Sena party head also, not on the saying of others but my workers”, said the Shiv Sena president.

Furthermore, he added, “It’s not about numbers but how many are against me. I will leave if even one person or MLA is against me. It’s very shameful for me if even a single MLA is against me. If they had something against me, what was the need of saying all this in Surat, they could have come here and said this to my face”.

His big statement comes as the political crisis in Maharashtra triggered by Eknath Shinde escalated after 34 rebel MLAs declared him as their leader in a letter to the state governor and deputy speaker. The rebel legislators may write to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking for floor test in the state Legislative Assembly.

Earlier in the day, the 40 MLAs led by Shinde arrived at a luxury hotel in Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam. The revolt in the Shiv Sena has given rise to speculations that Shinde along with other MLAs might join the BJP in a bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.