Mumbai: In some relief, Mumbai on Saturday reported 5,888 Coronavirus cases, the lowest in three weeks. Today’s addition is the lowest since March 31 when the city registered a spike of 5,394 new cases in 24 hours. Further, a total of 71 COVID-related deaths came to light in the past 24 hours. Also Read - No Lockdown in Maharashtra But Stricter COVID Restrictions: 25 Wedding Guests, Offices to Work at 15% Capacity | Full SOPs

The Maharashtra city had reported 7,221 on Friday, 7,410 on Thursday, and 7,684 on Wednesday. The positivity rate slumped to below 15 per cent as against the 18 per cent registered last week.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 67,160 new COVID-19 cases and 676 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 63,818 people recovered from the disease in the same time span. The active cases in the state now stand at 6,94,480. The cumulative COVID-19 infections in the state have risen to 42,28,836 while the fatalities have increased to 63928

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government had announced stricter COVID-19 curbs that came into effect Thursday i.e April 22 onwards. The government did not take a complete lockdown route but adopted stricter curbs including capped wedding ceremonies and attendance at all private and government (centre and state) offices. The government also regulated inter-city or inter-district travel by buses among other things. The new restrictions under the government’s `Break- the-Chain’ program will remain effective till 7 am on May 1. (Read Complete Story Here)