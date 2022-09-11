Mumbai: Around 3,50,000 students enrolled in the 1,216 BMC-run schools are awaiting their uniforms even three months after the start of the academic year in June. Owing to the shortcoming, the pupils are forced to wear either old uniforms or attend classes in casual clothing. This comes at a time when the BMC is striving to upgrade its educational infrastructure with the introduction of modern labs and libraries, revamp of buildings, inclusion of ICSE, CBSE and even Cambridge curriculum, noted Free Press Journal.Also Read - VIDEO: 4-Storey Building Collapses in Mumbai's Borivali West

The students are eagerly waiting for their uniforms as they have been promised a new dress code. It was 2009 when the BMC last changed the appearance of its school uniforms. The civic body has chosen a check pattern top and cream colour bottom.

"Tenders weren't floated on time causing delay in stitching of uniforms. There are 3,50,000 students and we provide two pairs of clothes for each of them. It means we have to provide around seven lakh uniforms. We will get the first lot within a week, after which distribution will be started immediately," a civic official said.