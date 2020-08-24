New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a 5-storey building collapsed in Mahad of Raigad district of Maharashtra on Monday evening Also Read - Mumbai Rains Latest News: As City Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, Heavy Rains May Dampen Festive Spirits | Read Here Today's Weather Forecast

Giving details about the incident, state minister Aditi S Tatkare said that 3 floors of the 5-storey building collapsed in Mahad of Raigad district. The minister said over 200 people are feared trapped and nearly 15 people have been rescued so far.

For the rescue operation, three teams of NDRF have moved to the spot. More details awaited……….