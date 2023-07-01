Home

Maharashtra

25 Dead As Bus Catches Fire on Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway; CM Shinde Orders Probe

The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when it rammed into a divider around 1.30 am near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana district.

Buldhana: Rescue workers near the passenger bus which met with an accident and caught fire killing 25 passengers on the Samruddhi Expressway, in Buldhana district, July 1, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI07_01_2023_000002B)

Mumbai: At least 25 people including 3 children were killed and several injured after a bus carrying 32 passengers burst into flames on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway in Buldhana. According to news agency ANI, the incident took place around 2 am on Saturday. “25 bodies are extracted from the bus. A total of 32 people were travelling in the bus. 6-8 people are injured. Injured are being shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital,” said Buldhana Police Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni.

The bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune when it met with an accident at around 1:30 am. The driver said that the accident took place after a tyre burst, leading to flames in the bus. Later the diesel tank of the vehicle caught fire. The exact reason for the accident has not yet been ascertained: Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane said.

The bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune when it met with an accident at around 1:30 am. The driver said that the accident took place after a tyre burst, leading to flames in the bus. Later the diesel tank of the vehicle caught fire. There are 3 children among those who died… pic.twitter.com/zqnNgEpbSj — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023

CM Shinde express grief, orders enquiry

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed deep grief over the horrific accident of a private bus on the Samriddhi highway near Sindkhedaraja in the Buldhana district. Expressing condolences to the deceased and their families, the Chief Minister has announced an aid of Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the relatives of the deceased in this unfortunate incident.

He said that he is distressed by this terrible accident and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

बुलढाणा जिल्ह्यातील सिंदखेडराजाजवळ समृद्धी महामार्गावर खाजगी बसच्या झालेल्या भीषण अपघाताबद्दल मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे यांनी तीव्र दुःख व्यक्त केले आहे. या अपघातातील मृत आणि त्यांच्या कुटुंबिंयांप्रति सहवेदना प्रकट करुन या दुर्दैवी घटनेतील मृतांच्या नातेवाईकांना मुख्यमंत्री… — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 1, 2023

