Caught On Cam: Speeding Car Drags Bikers For Several Kilometers On Busy Airport Road In Nagpur, Survivors Badly Injured

The speeding car hit the bike near the Pride Hotel in the city and instead of stopping, the car driver continued to drag the bikers. Both the bikers had a narrow escape from death.

Nagpur: In a horrific road rage incident, a car driver dragged two men riding on a bike after hitting them from behind on the Airport road in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. The two persons were seriously injured incident. In a viral video that was probably recorded by another biker, a speeding car could be seen dragging a two-wheeler with two persons on it for nearly 3 km in full public view. The incident took place in the Rajiv Nagar area on Wardha Road which leads to Nagpur Airport.

(Warning: Disturbing visuals)

The police came to know about the incident after people travelling on the route recorded the horrific incident and made it viral on social media. As per the police, the bikers — Rakesh Gate and Akash Tekam — received severe injuries and have been admitted to a hospital.

Later, Nagpur police swung into action and claimed to have registered a case of rash driving and under other relevant sections of the law against the unknown person at the Sonegaon police station. “A case has been registered against an unknown person. A search operation has been launched to identify the car. We will find the vehicle and the culprit soon,” a police officer from the Sonegaon police station said.

According to eyewitness, the car was travelling at a high speed, and the driver made more of an attempt to get away than to help the victims. However, the bike got locked in the four-wheeler and was dragged for kilometers.

