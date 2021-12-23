Mumbai: An assistant police inspector of Vakola police station in Santacruz (east) was caught on camera assaulting a hotel staff, for allegedly refusing to serve food and alcohol after midnight, news platforms reported. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against the officer, Vikram Patil, after a video of the incident surfaced on social media.Also Read - 'You killed Sushant Singh Rajput...', Aaditya Thackeray Gets Death Threats on WhatsApp

The incident took place at 'Swagat' restaurant near Vakola police station in Santacruz East around 12.30 am on Thursday. According to witnesses, Vikram Patil entered the restaurant from the kitchen and demanded food. He appeared to be drunk, the witnesses said. The manager, Ganesh Patil, told Inspector Patil that the kitchen was closed as it was around 12.35 am, but that did not stop the policeman, who flew into a rage and started using expletives. Reaching across the counter, the policeman hit the manager repeatedly, refusing to listen to him.

Other restaurant employees dragged the cop away and held him back, but he managed to hit the manager a few more times. As per the non-cognisable complaint registered by the the Vakola police under IPC section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), Vikram Patil assaulted the staff for refusing to serve food and alcohol, reports said.