Mumbai: Three unidentified armed men allegedly robbed a firm in Mumbai's Mulund area and fled with over Rs 1 crore in cash. The incident took place on February 2 at a shop providing financial services in Panch Rasta area. The entire incident of robbery was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the office.

It is clearly visible in the CCTV footage that three miscreants wearing masks enter an office and take the employees hostage with the help of pistols. Then they rob the cash kept in the office.

Meanwhile, A case has been registered against the three unidentified robbers.