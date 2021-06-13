Mumbai: A bizarre video of a Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai, Dilip Lande has gone viral on social media where the lawmaker can be seen asking civic workers to dump garbage on Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) contractor who allegedly failed to do his job properly. To ‘punish’ him further, the MLA from Kandivali constituency in north Mumbai, forcibly made the contractor sit on a waterlogged road. For the uninitiated, BMC has been under Shiv Sena’s control for the past 25 years. Also Read - IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Maharashtra, Odisha & Several States As Southwest Monsoon Advances

Speaking to reporters, Lande defended his actions firmly and said that he made the contractor sit on the pile of garbage as he “didn’t do his job properly”. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates: Congress Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly, Indira Hridayesh, Dies

“I had been calling up the contractor for last 15 days, requesting him to clear the road. He never did that. Shiv Sena people were themselves working on it. When he came to know, he rushed there. I told him that it’s his responsibility and he should do it”, news agency ANI quoted the Sena leader as saying. Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Powai Lake Overflows, 24 Days Earlier Than Last Year, Says BMC

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA from Chandivali, Dilip Lande makes a contractor sit on water logged road & asks workers to dump garbage on him after a road was waterlogged due to improper drainage cleaning He says, "I did this as the contractor didn't do his job properly" (12.6) pic.twitter.com/XjhACTC6PI — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

Notably, heavy rains, coupled with thunderstorm and strong winds, has lashed Mumbai and its suburbs since last week, leading to disruption of train and bus services as tracks and roads got waterlogged at several locations.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) downgraded its rain alert for the city and neighboring Thane for the next two days. “The red alert warning of extremely heavy rain was downgraded to orange alert of heavy or very heavy rain”, said the weather department.

After three days of torrential rain, the financial capital has recorded a 565.2 mm downpour. The city had recorded the highest monthly rainfall at 1106.7 mm in 2015.