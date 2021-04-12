Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on April 14, in connection with an alleged corruption case. Deshmukh has been surrounded by allegations of corruption and extortion since the explosive letter by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh surfaced. Recently, suspended-arrested cop Sachin Vaze also levelled similar charges against the former state home minister accusing him of extortion. Also Read - Central Team Finds 3 Maharashtra Districts Lacking in COVID-19 Containment Operations

Last evening, the CBI called in Deshmukh’s personal assistants Sanjeev Palande and Kundan for questioning in connection with the preliminary enquiry registered by the agency on the directives of the Bombay High Court. Also Read - Maharashtra Records Highest Single-day Spike With 63,000 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; Decision on Statewide Lockdown After April 14

In a letter, Singh had alleged that Palande was present when Deshmukh allegedly asked suspended cop Sachin Vaze, facing NIA probe in the case of explosive-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house, to allegedly extort over Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants of Mumbai, they said. Vaze too claimed in his statement that Kundan was present during one such conversation. Also Read - Maharashtra CM to Decide on Imposition of Lockdown in State on Monday

The CBI has already questioned Vaze, Singh and other officers of the Mumbai Police.

Anil Deshmukh had resigned as the Maharashtra home minister last week after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into the allegations against him by Param Bir Singh.