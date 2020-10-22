Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decreed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would be required to take the state’s permission before probing cases here, a day after the agency filed an FIR in the controversial TRP scam case. Also Read - Former Maharashtra Minister Eknath Khadse Quits BJP, to Join NCP on Friday

As per the state government order, the CBI will now have to seek its permission to conduct investigations on a case-to-case basis in Maharashtra. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train News: New Directives Issued, All Women Now Allowed to Travel | Check Timings

The order, issued by Deputy Secretary Kailas Gaikwad, said, “In exercise of powers conferred by section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1956, the Government of Maharashtra hereby withdraws the consent accorded to the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment vide Government Order.” Also Read - Watch: 68-Year-Old Maharashtra Woman Embarks on a 2,200 km Bicycle Journey to Reach Vaishno Devi

The developments came a day after the CBI lodged a FIR in the Television Ratings Points (TRP) scam case following a recommendation by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a complaint was registered by an advertising agency at Lucknow’s Hazratganj Police Station.

Earlier in October, the Mumbai Police had said it had busted a massive racket of alleged fraudulent manipulations of TRPs involving at least three private television channels — Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema.

However, the latest order would not affect any of the ongoing investigations like the death case probe of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, or the fresh TRP case lodged by Lucknow Police and other ongoing matters, official sources said.

Previously, certain other states ruled by Opposition parties like West Bengal and Rajasthan have yanked off the “general consent” to the CBI, which works under the Central government.

(With inputs from IANS)