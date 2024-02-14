Home

Centre Directs Mumbai Airport To Reduce Flights, Limit Business Jet Moments To Ease Congestion; Details

Mumbai: Flight restrictions have been imposed at the Mumbai airport to ease congestion, according to the civil aviation ministry. The airport, operated by the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), has been facing congestion issues due to various factors, including non-scheduled flight operations during peak hours. In a statement issued by the ministry, it was mentioned that the airport operator should have taken proactive steps to streamline and regulate air traffic movements to address the congestion problem. However, since no action was initiated by the airport operator, the ministry had to intervene.

One of the major issues faced by the airport is the congestion and excess capacity on its runways, leading to air space congestion. This results in flights having to hover over the city for a long duration, ranging from 40 to 60 minutes.

The ministry highlighted that the Mumbai airport is running at its full capacity, and the persistent congestion is caused by excessive slot distribution with limited time margins by the airport operator, non-adherence of slots by the airlines, and non-scheduled operations during peak hours.

According to an ET report, the Airport Authority of India, responsible for air navigation services, has directed the Mumbai airport to reduce aircraft movement from 46 to 44 during peak hours and from 44 to 42 during non-peak hours.

Furthermore, the curfew on business jet operations has been extended from four hours to eight hours, resulting in protests from major corporate groups like Reliance Industries, JSW, and the Mahindra group, the report said.

The ministry emphasized that this prolonged circling time leads to significant wastage of fuel for the aircraft. On average, an aircraft consumes 2000kg of fuel per hour. Therefore, a 40-minute circling time in the air causes wastage of approximately 1.7 kiloliters of jet fuel, costing around Rs 1.8 lakh. Similarly, a 60-minute circling time results in wastage of around 2.5 kiloliters of jet fuel, costing approximately Rs. 2.6 lakhs.

“It is to be understood that such an increase in fuel cost would eventually be borne by the consumers. This also has a cascading effect on the efficiency of airport operations leading to a longer wait time, inordinate delays, affecting both passengers and airlines adversely,” the statement said.

As per Economic Times report, the decision is expected to impact around 40 flights and disrupt the operations of private jets frequently used by top business houses in the country.

This directive will lead to the reduction of approximately 40 flights, with IndiGo facing the highest cut of 18 flights and the Air India group, including Vistara, having to cut 17 flights, sources told the daily.

Earlier in the day, Akasa Air said it would be cancelling four flights daily between Mumbai and Bengaluru, following government guidelines issued to reduce congestion at the Mumbai airport.

Owned by the Adani group, the airport is the second busiest in the country after Delhi and experiences significant business jet traffic. In December, it handled a record-breaking monthly traffic of 4.88 million passengers, operating more flights than any other airport with a single runway.

