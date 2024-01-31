Home

‘Chinese Spy Pigeon’ In Mumbai Gets ‘No Objection’ From Police, Released After 8 Months

The bird was caught in May 2023 at Pir Pau Jetty in suburban Chembur by the RCF police.

The “search” of the pigeon revealed that it had two rings, one of copper and another of aluminium tied to its leg. (Representational image)

Chinese Spy Pigeon: No qualms in admitting that all is not well between India and China, especially given the incidents of the past few years and the latest one being reported from the eastern Ladakh region, where Indian herders had a face-off with the Chinese Army on January 2 after being denied access to their traditional grazing lands.

Now we have our hands on the news about a pigeon who is or was, suspected to be a Chinese spy on a mission in India. The bird was caught in May 2023 at Pir Pau Jetty in suburban Chembur by the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) police.

The “search” of the pigeon revealed that it had two rings, one of copper and another of aluminium tied to its leg and messages written in a Chinese-like script on the underside of both its wings, the RCF police said and registered a case but after the inquiry was completed, the spying charge was dropped, said an RCF official.

Upon further investigations into the case of “the pigeon spy”, the police found that the pigeon used to take part in racing in the open waters in Taiwan, and at one such event, it flew out of the country and landed in India, said the official on Wednesday adding that the bird was promptly kept in the custody of the Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals, a veterinary hospital in Mumbai’s Parel area.

The Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals on Monday sought the police’s permission to release the bird following which it was freed on Tuesday, the official from RCF (Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers) police station said.

The pigeon was freed by the hospital after the police gave a “no objection” for its release, he said, adding the bird’s medical condition was fine.

(With PTI inputs)

