Chiplun, Maharashtra: Torrential rains have played havoc with normal life in western and coastal Maharashtra since last night, leaving thousands marooned in overflooded towns and villages. In Chiplun city of Ratnagiri district, hundreds of residents were stranded after water levels in Vashishtri river, the lifeline of the city, breached the danger level and flowed over the streets and inside houses.

Pictures and videos of Chiplun city went viral where the state government rushed two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with rescue boats as the floodwaters rushed into the shops, marketplaces, offices, residential complexes and submerged many big and small vehicles.

WATCH VIDEO:

Heavy rains wreaked havoc across the coastal districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and western districts Satara, Kolhapur, besides Pune, Nashik, resulting in big and small rivers swelling above the danger levels.

Apart from Chiplun Khed, cities like Bhiwandi, Badlapur, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Dombivali, Sawantwadi, Mangaon, Kudal, and others were also inundated with three to six feet water and higher levels in some low lying areas.

Here are some more visuals from Chiplun: