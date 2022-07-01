Mumbai, Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday congratulated Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis on being sworn in as the Chief Minister and Deputy CM of Maharashtra, respectively. After taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shinde vowed to give an “effective and strong” government. A two-day special session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held from July 2. The decision was taken in the first cabinet meeting after Eknath Shinde took over as the new chief minister of the state. According to a report in news agency PTI, election to the post of Assembly speaker will be held on the first day. The MVA government collapsed on June 29 after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Maharashtra CM preferring to avoid the floor test.Also Read - 'Hope Good Work...': Uddhav Thackeray's Message For New Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates