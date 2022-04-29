New Delhi: The price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) saw another hike of Rs 2.20 per kg in Pune on Friday. This is the third hike in April, taking the price of CNG to Rs 77 per kg in Pune. “Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) price in Pune city increased by Rs 2.20. It will cost Rs 77.20 per kg from Friday (April 29),” Ali Daruwala, spokesperson of All India Petrol Dealers Association, said.Also Read - New Fare Structure To Push Taxi, Auto Fares Higher In Delhi | Complete Details Here

Earlier, the CNG price in Pune was increased by Rs 5 per kg on April 13. “The price of CNG, which until April 6 was Rs 68/kg, increased to Rs 73 per kg from April 13 in Pune,” Daruwala had then said. Also Read - Grand Welcome For Baby Girl: Pune Man Hires Helicopter to Bring Home New-Born Granddaughter | Pics

On April 6, the price of CNG in Pune saw major hike as it was increased by Rs 6 per kg in the city. Speaking about the rise in CNG prices, Daruwala had earlier stated the main reason for it was due to the hike in international price of particular imported gas which is added into the mixture of CNG. Also Read - IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Takes A Blinder To Get Rid Of Trent Boult, Adds To Royals Misery | VIDEO

“The main reason for this steep increase is because of the rise in one particular imported gas which is added into the mixture of CNG. The international price of this particular gas has been doubled in the international market,” Daruwala stated.