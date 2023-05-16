Home

Cobra And Jackal Get Trapped In Well, Rescued By Wildlife SOS And Maharashtra Forest Dept

A Spectacled cobra and a Golden jackal trapped together in a 25-foot-deep dry well.

In an unusual incident, Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department recently undertook a daring operation to rescue a Spectacled cobra and a Golden jackal trapped together in a 25-foot-deep dry well. The incident took place last week in Rajuri village, situated in Junnar taluka of Maharashtra.

Occupants of Rajuri village saw a snake and a jackal stuck together in the same well. With years of sensitisation and awareness regarding such situations, the villagers immediately informed the Maharashtra Forest Department. Recognising the urgency of the situation, the forest department also alerted the Wildlife SOS team to assist in the rescue operation.

Equipped with the necessary gear, the team rushed to the village to help the distressed animals. After carefully assessing the situation, the rescuers first lowered a net to haul the jackal out of the well. Subsequently, one of the team members climbed down the well to safely extricate the nearly 5-foot-long Cobra.

After an arduous 2-hour-long rescue operation, both the cobra and the jackal were released upon assessing a suitable habitat.

“Witnessing the snake and the jackal coexisting in that temporary environment was an incredibly rare sight. We carried out an on-site health assessment and determined that both animals were fit for release. While the jackal, an approximately 2-year-old male, was released on the spot, the snake was released at a short distance from the original rescue location,” said Dr Akhilesh Dhage, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS.

