Mumbai: 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri further landed in controversy after police complaint against him was filed in Mumbai on Saturday over his 'Bhopali means homosexual'. The complaint also seeks registration of an FIR for defamation and other charges.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the complaint was submitted at Versova police station by journalist-cum-celebrity public relations manager Rohit Pandey through his lawyer Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh. Also Read - Maharashtra: Unwilling To Stay With Grandmother, 9-Year-Old Boy Runs Away From His Parents, Found A Day Later

Moreover, the complainant alleged that Vivek Agnihotri has insulted and disrespected his (Pandey’s) native place Bhopal by “willingly, wantonly and maliciously calling Bhopalis as homosexuals. Also Read - 'Meri Film Ko Bhi Duba Diya': Akshay Kumar on Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files

He also has sought registration of an FIR against Agnihotri under sections 153 A and B for promoting enmity between different groups, 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (Uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings), 500 (Punishment for defamation), 505-II (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes).

The development comes after a video clip of Agnihotri’s interview to an online channel went viral ahead of his Bhopal visit on Friday to participate in a film festival.

The clip, said to be three weeks old, shows Agnihotri saying in Hindi, “I have grown up in Bhopal, but I am not a Bhopali. Because Bhopali has a different connotation. You can ask any Bhopali. I will explain it to you in private. If someone says he is Bhopali, it generally means he is homosexual, a person with Nawabi likings.”

Notably, his comment had drawn flak from politicians and netizens who said it was made in bad taste and an insult to the people of Bhopal.