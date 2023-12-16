Home

‘Completely In Love, Wasn’t Aware He Was Married’, Says Thane Influencer Priya Singh Mowed Down By Bureaucrat’s Son Ashwajit Gaikwad

Priya Singh, an Instagram influencer from Thane, was allegedly mowed down by her boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad's car.

Thane News: Priya Singh, a Thane-based Instagram influencer who was allegedly mowed down with a SUV by her boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad– the son of an influential bureaucrat– has claimed that she was not aware that Ashwajit was married when she first met him and they were “completely in love” with each other.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Priya said: “I had a four-and-a-half-year relationship with my boyfriend. We were completely in love with each other. I did not know earlier that he was married.”

The 26-year-old Instagram model claimed that after she found out his marriage, Gaikwaid had told him that he had separated from his wife and wanted to marry Singh. “Later, when I came to know he told me that they (his wife & him) were not together anymore, they had separated. He said that he wanted to marry me. I was staying with him for a long time.”

However, when she came to meet on the fateful night, Ashwajit was accompanied by his wife and had an altercation with Priya Singh.

“When I went to meet him that night, he was with his wife. I was in shock when I went to talk to him, he got aggressive. We had a fight,” she said.

Talking about her health, Priya said three bones have in her right leg have been shattered and she has injuries all over her body.

#WATCH | Thane (Maharashtra) man allegedly running his car over his girlfriend | Victim Priya Singh says, "I had a four-and-a-half-year relationship with my boyfriend. We were completely in love with each other. I did not know earlier that he was married. Later, when I came to… pic.twitter.com/WvFxLZH3g6 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023

What the police said?

According to the police, the 26-year-old woman received grievous injuries after her boyfriend, the son of a senior bureaucrat in Maharashtra, attempted to run her over with his SUV car near a hotel in Thane city on the December 11.

An official said the incident took place at around 4:30 AM on December 11 and the police registered a case against accused Ashwajit Gaikwad and two others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 279 (rash driving), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and others at the Kasarvadavali police station.

“The incident took place around 4.30 am on Monday near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where the woman had gone to meet Gaikwad. An argument broke out between the two. Later, when the victim collected her belongings from his car and started leaving, the one who was driving the vehicle tried to mow her down, due to which she fell down and suffered serious injuries,” the official said.

The victim later put out several social media posts to give information about the incident, the police said.

She is undergoing treatment at a hospital at present, they said, adding that Gaikwad is the son of senior bureaucrat, Anil Gaikwad, a Managing Director at the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.

Talking to media, a senior police official denied the allegations levelled by the victim in her social media post that the police did not register the case as per her statement.

“Four days ago I went to file an FIR, the day all this happened. But no action was taken. Today, when I posted on the social media, the police have supported me,” Priya had said.

“Probe into the incident is underway and no arrest has been made so far,” he said.

Priya is stable but suffered severe injuries: Lawyer

Priya’s lawyer Darshana Pawar told reporters that the victim is stable but has sustained severe injuries.

“I met Priya in the morning she is stable but the injuries are quite severe. As per the injuries, section 307 of the Indian Penal Code should have been recorded, which has not been recorded,” she said.

#WATCH | Thane (Maharashtra) man allegedly running his car over his girlfriend | Victim Priya Singh's lawyer Darshana Pawar says, "I met Priya in the morning she is stable but the injuries are quite severe. As per the injuries 307 (of IPC) should have been recorded, which has not… pic.twitter.com/SwLi9pLiG8 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2023

“We have been requesting the investigating officers and police officers to take sections 307 and 356 on record. But, to date, they have not taken it. It’s been more than four days. If they don’t proceed, we will have to approach the High Court,” Pawar added.

What happened with Priya Singh?

Priya Singh, a social media influencer from Thane, shared a post on her Instagram page stating that on December 11, her boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad had invited her to a family function. However, she noticed he was behaving in a strange manner and asked him to talk in private.

She claimed that Gaikwad’s friend started hurling abuses at her. Priya asked her boyfriend to defend her, instead he started her assaulting her and ordered his driver to run her over.

The woman, Priya Singh, posted the incident on her Instagram profile and said she had gone to meet Ashwajit at 4 am on December 11 at a family function after he called her. She noticed that he was “behaving strangely” and asked to talk to him in private.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRIYA SINGH (@priyasingh_official)

“My boyfriend slapped me, tried to strangle my neck, I tried to push him away. He bit my hand, beat me, pulled my hair and his friend out of nowhere pushed me to the ground,” Priya Singh wrote in a post on her Instagram.

The victim added that she scrambled to grab her phone and bag from Ashwajit’s car and that’s when he asked his driver to mow her down. Her legs were crushed under the SUV and she was left there to die while Ashwajit and his accomplices fled the scene.

Meanwhile, Ashwajit has refuted Priya’s allegations accusing his alleged girlfriend of making attempts to extort money from him.

(With inputs from agencies)

