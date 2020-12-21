New Delhi: In an interesting survey conducted by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), it was on Monday found that there has been a paradigm shift in family planning methods in Maharashtra with men showing more willingness to take onus of birth control. Also Read - Christmas 2020: Mumbai Man Dressed as Santa Carries Out Sanitisation, Distributes Masks to The Needy

As per the survey from the National Family Health Survey, the use of condoms rose to 10.2% from 7.1% in the last four years. Moreover, the increase has been in urban areas, as compared to the fourth edition of the same survey from four years ago. Also Read - Mumbai Man Loses His Two-Wheeler After Buyer Takes His Bike For Test Drive & Flees With It

On the other hand, the use of contraceptive pills among women has shown a decline by nearly 1% from 2.4% four years ago to 1.8% now. Not just contraceptive pills, overall female sterilisation has also gone down to 49.1%. Also Read - Mumbai Bans New Year Celebrations Beyond 11.30 PM to Contain COVID-19 Spread

According to Mumbai Mirror, the use of condom has doubled in Mumbai but birth control continues to be the woman’s responsibility. However, while female sterilisation continues to remain the most common method in the city, and there has been an increase in use of condoms.

The survey also found that seven out of ten married couples in Mumbai lean towards family planning methods. In five years, the use of condoms among men has increased from 11.7% to 18.1%.

The survey also found that there has been an increase in use of modern contraceptive methods across 17 states.

The NFHS report has also shed light on other factors, like alcohol and tobacco consumption. The report shows that Bihar, a state where the Prohibition order is in place, consumes more alcohol than Maharashtra.