Travel Smart Card in Mumbai Locals, Metro And Buses. How National Common Mobility Card Will Work? – Explained

With National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) people can pay for their travel, toll tax, retail shopping. Moreover, they can also withdraw money from NCMC. Know more about it here.

New Delhi: Starting today, Mumbaikars won’t have to carry multiple cards or cash to travel in Mumbai metro as the much-awaited National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will be launched which will facilitate quick, contact-less digital transactions on metro routes. It can also be used on other mass public transit such as local trains and buses.

WHAT IS THE NATIONAL COMMON MOBILITY CARD AND HOW WILL IT WORK?

The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) is an inter-system transport card launched on March 4, 2019.

With this card, people can pay for their travel, toll tax, retail shopping. Moreover, they can also withdraw money from NCMC.

The card can be recharged in the multiples of Rs 100,with the maximum limit of Rs 2,000.

People can use NCMC as a travel smart card on several transport systems such as Delhi Metro Corporation, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus services, and Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTC) bus services among other public transit across the country.

MODI IN MUMBAI

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai today to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of a string of projects worth more than Rs 38,000 crore aimed at developing infrastructure, easing urban travel, and strengthening healthcare.

The PM will dedicate to the nation the Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crore. He will also travel in a Metro train. “He will also lay the foundation stones for seven sewage treatment plants, a road concretisation project, and redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at a function to be held on the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)”, an official release said.

RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED IN MUMBAI

Following Modi’s visit, flying activities, including use of drones, paragliders, and remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, will not be allowed under the limits of police stations at BKC and nearby areas in Mumbai from noon till midnight in view of the PM’s visit, police said. A few roads in the area will be closed for vehicles, while traffic will be diverted on some other routes.