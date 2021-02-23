Coronavirus in Amaravati: Taking preventive measures amid sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, Amravati district in the Vidarbha region has been placed under a week-long lockdown from Monday. To check on the violators, over 2,000 police personnel of the Amravati city police and other security forces have been deployed in the city to implement the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - FACT CHECK: No, Maharashtra CM Has Not Announced Statewide Lockdown From March 1

Taking further measures, Amaravati border also has been sealed and the main chowks are being strictly monitored by the personnel at all hours of the day.

Amid all these developments, Amravati Police Commissioner Aarti Singh urged the citizens of the city to stay at home and cooperate with the police. She stated that there should be no unnecessary movement of the public otherwise there will be strict action.

She also added that certain restrictions will be imposed in four other districts of Amravati division — Akola, Washim, Buldhana and Yavatmal — with a view to curb the spread of the virus.

Giving further details, she said that the week-long lockdown in Amravati was essential to control the recent spike in cases. She also added that during the lockdown, all shops, except those dealing in essential commodities, will remain shut along with the government and private educational institutions, private coaching classes, training schools. However, people can buy items of daily need from 9 AM to 5 PM.

Part of the restrictions, cinema houses, gyms, swimming pools, parks will remain shut and gatherings for entertainment, educational, cultural, religious purposes etc will not be permitted.

The development comes as Amravati has reported 7,470 COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths since February 1, including a record single-day addition of 727 cases on Saturday. The tally rose by 709 cases on Sunday, after which Divisional Commissioner Piyush Singh announced certain restrictions in Amravati, Akola, Washim, Buldhana and Yavatmal.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 5,210 fresh COVID-19 infections, after logging over 6,000 cases for three days in a row, even as the Mumbai region, which has seen a bulk of states fatalities, did not report even a single death during the day. The state — which has witnessed an upsurge in COVID- 19 cases since February 10 — reported 6,112 infections last Friday (February 19).

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported 1,364 cases, while the Akola circle in the Vidarbha region, which has witnessed an upsurge in cases of late, recorded 1,154 new infections on Monday.

Though the statement said no new death was reported from the MMR during the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data showed four more patients died in Mumbai due to COVID-19.