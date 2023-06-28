Home

Cops Called As Neighbours Object To Man Bringing Goat To Thane Housing Society

There were a few tense moments and the police had to be called when several residents of a housing society prevented a Muslim resident from taking a goat to his house.

The incident occurred in a housing society located in the Bhayander area on Tuesday evening. (Representational image)

Thane Housing Society: The Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha/ Bakrid is barely a few hours away and Muslims are making all the arrangements to make sure that things go by smoothly. While the centre of the annual rituals is Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the tradition of ‘qurbani’ (slaughtering an animal) is followed across the globe.

Meanwhile, as reported from Thane, Maharashtra, there were a few tense moments and the police had to be called when several residents of a housing society prevented a Muslim resident from taking a goat to his house.

The incident occurred in a housing society located in the Bhayander area on Tuesday evening.

The police held discussions with the residents and pacified them, a station house officer (SHO) at Mira Road police station told Press Trust of India.

The police official said the man informs the police every year in advance about bringing a goat to his house ahead of Bakrid as he has no other place to keep it.

“The man takes the goat away the next day and the animal is not slaughtered at his residence,” said the official.

No formal complaint has been received in this connection and no offence has been registered and the man was told to take the goat out of his house in the presence of police, said the official.

(With PTI inputs)

