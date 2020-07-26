New Delhi: There were 9,431 new cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking its overall tally to 3,75,799. Also, on the day, 6,044 discharges and 267 deaths took place, taking the total number of discharges and death toll thus far to 2,13,238 and 13,656 respectively. Also Read - Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Results 2020 This Week For Sure: Check Score, Other Details on mahresult.nic.in

The number of active cases in the state, meanwhile, reached 1,48,601. Also with a total of over two lakh recoveries, its recovery rate is at 56.74%.

Notably, the number of recoveries in Maharashtra had on Sunday crossed the two lakh mark. Before today, the western state had a total of 2,07,194 recoveries in a tally of 3,66,368, giving it a recovery rate of 56.55%

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi respectively.

Meanwhile, in state capital Mumbai, which is the worst-hit city after national capital Delhi, the total number of discharges crossed the 80,000 mark today. A total of 1,361 patients were discharged today, taking the number of recoveries in the financial capital to 80,238.

1115 #COVID19 positive cases and 57 deaths reported in Mumbai today; 1361 patients recovered and discharged. The total positive cases rise to 1,09,096 including 80,238 patients recovered and discharged & 6090 deaths: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai pic.twitter.com/QYDXcYoIgY — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

Also, the city today witnessed a spike of 1,115 today, which took its overall tally to 1,09,096. There were 57 deaths, taking its death toll to 6090.

The number of active cases and recovery rate, meanwhile, are 22,768 and 73,54%.