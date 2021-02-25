Coronavirus in Mumbai: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in the financial capital of the country, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday decided to shut Mumbai’s iconic Oval Maidan from Friday. The announcement was made by BMC Assistant municipal commissioner Chanda Jadhav. Issuing an order, he said that no activity will be allowed in the Maidan in south Mumbai, including sports till further orders. Also Read - West Bengal Makes Negative RT-PCR Report Must on Arrival For Passengers From 4 States

"BMC to close the iconic Oval Maidan from tomorrow, 26th February due to rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai," Chanda Jadhav said in the order.

The development comes as the ground is frequently being occupied on weekends by cricket and football enthusiasts, however political rallies and religious functions are banned in the maidan.

Maharashtra on Wednesday witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases, with more than 8,000 new cases of infections being reported in a single day after a gap of over four months.

On the other hand, Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 1,167 new COVID- 19 cases, the highest daily spike in about four months.

The tally of cases in the country’s financial capital thus rose to 3,21,698, while the death toll reached 11,453 with four new fatalities. On Tuesday, the city had reported 643 new cases and three fatalities. On October 28, Mumbai had witnessed 1,345 new cases, after which the numbers had gradually fallen.

As many as 376 patients recovered in the city on Wednesday, taking the total of recoveries to 3,01,057, while the number of active patients also increased to 8,320 from 7,536 the day before.