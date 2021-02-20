Coronavirus in Maharashtra Latest Update: In the wake of the rising cases of the coronavirus in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday sealed a total of 1305 buildings sealed in Mumbai. The move was taken after 2749 coronavirtus cases were reported. In a statement, the BMC Said that 71,838 households are residing in these sealed buildings. Also Read - COVID-19: Maharashtra Warns of Strict Action Against Violators; Districts to Review Situation, Impose Lockdown

In addition to 823 coronavirus cases, Mumbai on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike in infections since December.

The tally of coronavirus cases in the country’s financial capital thus rose to 3,17,310, while the death toll reached 11,435 with five new fatalities.

The city’s daily count of infections crossed the 700- mark in the last two days after it had recorded less than 500 cases at the start of the week.

As many as 440 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,98,435. With this, the city now has 6,577 active cases.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city has increased to 0.18 per cent from 0.17 per cent on Thursday, while the average doubling rate has dropped to 393 days from 417 days.

BMC officials told news agency PTI that the civic body conducted around 15,000 COVID-19 tests every day earlier this month. With a spike in cases, it has ramped up testing.