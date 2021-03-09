Mumbai: India has recorded a spike of 15,388 fresh cases taking the total COVID-19 tally to 1,12,44,786, while the number of recoveries surged to 1,08,99,394, according to health ministry data on Tuesday, March 9. Maharashtra reported a maximum of 11,141 fresh cases in a single day, accounting for 59.90 per cent of the total new cases across India.
Maharashtra also has the highest weekly positivity rate in the country at 11.13 per cent.

The death toll due to the deadly virus has gone up to 1,57,930 in the country with 77 more fatalities, and of the total deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number at 52,500, followed by Tamil Nadu (12,521), Karnataka (12,367), Delhi (10,924), West Bengal (10,280), Uttar Pradesh (8,738) and Andhra Pradesh (7,176).

So far, 19,05,388 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Maharashtra since the inoculation drive started on January 16.

A partial lockdown/weekend lockdown has been imposed in COVID-19 hotspots in several districts of Maharashtra.

Here’s the latest report of district-wise tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths across Maharashtra:

Sr.NoDistrict/ M.CorporationCasesDeaths
1Mumbai Muncipal Corporation33356911504
2Thane2857295834
3Thane Muncipal Corporation642631253
4Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations608981148
5Kalyan Dombivali Muncipal Corporation687001069
6Ulhasnagar Muncipal Corporation12048355
7Bhivandi Nijampur Muncipal Corporation6997341
8Mira Bhayandar29159669
9Palghar49331939
10Vasai-Virar Muncipal Corporation31982618
11Raigad717211608
12Panvel Muncipal Corporation33105615
Thane Division Total70342019672
1Nashik1313462077
2Nashik Muncipal Corporation862841087
3Malegaon Muncipal Corporation5256166
4Ahmednagar773061154
5Ahmednagar Muncipal Corporation27592415
6Dhule17670337
7Dhule Muncipal Corporation8526150
8Jalgaon643781520
9Jalgaon Muncipal Corporation16300339
10Nandurbar10711222
Nashik Division Total2808415170
1Pune4211628092
2Pune Muncipal Corporation2150224591
3Pimpri-Chinchwad Muncipal Corporation1053831336
4Solapur586721853
5Solapur Muncipal Corporation14004626
6Satara597231850
Pune Division Total50814611666
1Kolapur499401683
2Kolapur Muncipal Corporation14992423
3Sangli515541795
4Sangli Miraj Kupwad Muncipal Corporation18224631
5Sindhudurg6686178
6Ratnagiri12220422
Kolapur Division Total1186314038
1Aurangabad538421272
1Aurangabad Muncipal Corporation37637938
2Jalna14843386
3Hingoli4870100
4Parbhani8693297
5Parbhani Muncipal Corporation3931132
Aurangabad Division Total760982014
1Latur26161714
2Latur Muncipal Corporation3880235
3Osmanabad18235572
5Beed19703573
6Nanded24279691
7Nanded Muncipal Corporation14708298
Latur Dvision Total836112478
1Akola17966390
2Akola Muncipal Corporation11003248
3Amravati40381532
4Amravati Muncipal Corporation27306307
5Yavatmal19789488
6Buldhana18673265
7Washim10390167
Akola DivisionTotal768701648
1Nagpur1601503540
2Nagpur Muncipal Corporation1390762742
3Wardha14503315
4Bhandara14210314
5Gondia14699174
6Chandrapur25418417
7Chandrapur Muncipal Corporation9592165
8Gadchiroli9153103
Nagpur Division Total2124234718
Other States146146
 TOTAL206764351552