Mumbai: India has recorded a spike of 15,388 fresh cases taking the total COVID-19 tally to 1,12,44,786, while the number of recoveries surged to 1,08,99,394, according to health ministry data on Tuesday, March 9. Maharashtra reported a maximum of 11,141 fresh cases in a single day, accounting for 59.90 per cent of the total new cases across India.

Maharashtra also has the highest weekly positivity rate in the country at 11.13 per cent.

The death toll due to the deadly virus has gone up to 1,57,930 in the country with 77 more fatalities, and of the total deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number at 52,500, followed by Tamil Nadu (12,521), Karnataka (12,367), Delhi (10,924), West Bengal (10,280), Uttar Pradesh (8,738) and Andhra Pradesh (7,176).

So far, 19,05,388 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Maharashtra since the inoculation drive started on January 16.

A partial lockdown/weekend lockdown has been imposed in COVID-19 hotspots in several districts of Maharashtra.

Here’s the latest report of district-wise tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths across Maharashtra: