Mumbai: India has recorded a spike of 15,388 fresh cases taking the total COVID-19 tally to 1,12,44,786, while the number of recoveries surged to 1,08,99,394, according to health ministry data on Tuesday, March 9. Maharashtra reported a maximum of 11,141 fresh cases in a single day, accounting for 59.90 per cent of the total new cases across India.
Maharashtra also has the highest weekly positivity rate in the country at 11.13 per cent. Also Read - Weekend Lockdown Imposed in Nashik Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases. What's Allowed, What's Not
The death toll due to the deadly virus has gone up to 1,57,930 in the country with 77 more fatalities, and of the total deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number at 52,500, followed by Tamil Nadu (12,521), Karnataka (12,367), Delhi (10,924), West Bengal (10,280), Uttar Pradesh (8,738) and Andhra Pradesh (7,176). Also Read - Maharashtra: Lockdown Imposed in 16 Hotspots in Thane City Till End Of March
So far, 19,05,388 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Maharashtra since the inoculation drive started on January 16. Also Read - Maharashtra Minister Calls COVID Situation in State ‘Alarming’, Says Districts To Decide on Lockdown
A partial lockdown/weekend lockdown has been imposed in COVID-19 hotspots in several districts of Maharashtra.
Here’s the latest report of district-wise tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths across Maharashtra:
|Sr.No
|District/ M.Corporation
|Cases
|Deaths
|1
|Mumbai Muncipal Corporation
|333569
|11504
|2
|Thane
|285729
|5834
|3
|Thane Muncipal Corporation
|64263
|1253
|4
|Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations
|60898
|1148
|5
|Kalyan Dombivali Muncipal Corporation
|68700
|1069
|6
|Ulhasnagar Muncipal Corporation
|12048
|355
|7
|Bhivandi Nijampur Muncipal Corporation
|6997
|341
|8
|Mira Bhayandar
|29159
|669
|9
|Palghar
|49331
|939
|10
|Vasai-Virar Muncipal Corporation
|31982
|618
|11
|Raigad
|71721
|1608
|12
|Panvel Muncipal Corporation
|33105
|615
|Thane Division Total
|703420
|19672
|1
|Nashik
|131346
|2077
|2
|Nashik Muncipal Corporation
|86284
|1087
|3
|Malegaon Muncipal Corporation
|5256
|166
|4
|Ahmednagar
|77306
|1154
|5
|Ahmednagar Muncipal Corporation
|27592
|415
|6
|Dhule
|17670
|337
|7
|Dhule Muncipal Corporation
|8526
|150
|8
|Jalgaon
|64378
|1520
|9
|Jalgaon Muncipal Corporation
|16300
|339
|10
|Nandurbar
|10711
|222
|Nashik Division Total
|280841
|5170
|1
|Pune
|421162
|8092
|2
|Pune Muncipal Corporation
|215022
|4591
|3
|Pimpri-Chinchwad Muncipal Corporation
|105383
|1336
|4
|Solapur
|58672
|1853
|5
|Solapur Muncipal Corporation
|14004
|626
|6
|Satara
|59723
|1850
|Pune Division Total
|508146
|11666
|1
|Kolapur
|49940
|1683
|2
|Kolapur Muncipal Corporation
|14992
|423
|3
|Sangli
|51554
|1795
|4
|Sangli Miraj Kupwad Muncipal Corporation
|18224
|631
|5
|Sindhudurg
|6686
|178
|6
|Ratnagiri
|12220
|422
|Kolapur Division Total
|118631
|4038
|1
|Aurangabad
|53842
|1272
|1
|Aurangabad Muncipal Corporation
|37637
|938
|2
|Jalna
|14843
|386
|3
|Hingoli
|4870
|100
|4
|Parbhani
|8693
|297
|5
|Parbhani Muncipal Corporation
|3931
|132
|Aurangabad Division Total
|76098
|2014
|1
|Latur
|26161
|714
|2
|Latur Muncipal Corporation
|3880
|235
|3
|Osmanabad
|18235
|572
|5
|Beed
|19703
|573
|6
|Nanded
|24279
|691
|7
|Nanded Muncipal Corporation
|14708
|298
|Latur Dvision Total
|83611
|2478
|1
|Akola
|17966
|390
|2
|Akola Muncipal Corporation
|11003
|248
|3
|Amravati
|40381
|532
|4
|Amravati Muncipal Corporation
|27306
|307
|5
|Yavatmal
|19789
|488
|6
|Buldhana
|18673
|265
|7
|Washim
|10390
|167
|Akola DivisionTotal
|76870
|1648
|1
|Nagpur
|160150
|3540
|2
|Nagpur Muncipal Corporation
|139076
|2742
|3
|Wardha
|14503
|315
|4
|Bhandara
|14210
|314
|5
|Gondia
|14699
|174
|6
|Chandrapur
|25418
|417
|7
|Chandrapur Muncipal Corporation
|9592
|165
|8
|Gadchiroli
|9153
|103
|Nagpur Division Total
|212423
|4718
|Other States
|146
|146
|
|TOTAL
|2067643
|51552