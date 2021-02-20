Coronavirus in Mumbai: Looking at the sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in the financial capital of the country, Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday issued a statement and said if the surge in daily coronavirus figures is not controlled and people don’t follow Covid protocols, then Mumbai will go for another lockdown anytime. Notably, the strong warning from Mayor Kishori Pednekar comes a day after Maharashtra reported over 6,000 Covid cases. Also Read - Coronavirus: RT-PCR Negative Certificates Mandatory For People From Maharashtra, Kerala to Enter Karnataka

Sending a strong message, the mayor said that to avoid the lockdown in Mumbai, all coronavirus protocols will have to be followed strictly by people across the city.

"If you are lax (in following anti-coronavirus measures) and numbers continue to increase, then lockdown will have to be imposed. If you want to avoid this, follow the rules strictly," she told NDTV.

Saying that the coronavirus situation in Mumbai is serious, Pedneker said the BMC is doing all it can to bring the pandemic under control. However, to increase awareness among the masses about the resurgence of the virus, Pedneker on Saturday distributed masks in the city.

Mumbai on Saturday reported 897 new COVID-19 cases, 571 recoveries, and 3 deaths, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation statement.

With addition of 823 coronavirus cases, Mumbai on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike in infections since December. The tally of coronavirus cases in the country’s financial capital thus rose to 3,17,310, while the death toll reached 11,435 with five new fatalities.

The city’s daily count of infections crossed the 700- mark in the last two days after it had recorded less than 500 cases at the start of the week. As many as 440 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,98,435. With this, the city now has 6,577 active cases.

In the meantime, 10,300 people — 3,000 healthcare workers and 7,300 frontline workers — were administered COVID-19 vaccine at 26 centers in the city on Friday, taking the total of inoculated persons to 1,55,358.

On Thursday, the BMC had warned that criminal cases would be registered against people found without masks in public, and strict action will be taken against function halls, gymnasiums and other establishments if they were found to be not following safety protocol.

Additional marshals would be deployed on suburban trains to penalize commuters who do not wear mask, it had said.