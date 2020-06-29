New Delhi: Maharashtra on Monday witnessed a fourth straight spike of over 5,000 coronavirus cases, with 5,257 new cases being recorded on the day. This spike of 5,257 is, however, the third-highest in a single day in the western state, coming after 5,493 on Sunday and 5,318 on Saturday. Also Read - Maharashtra Extends Lockdown Till July 31, Launches World's Largest Plasma Therapy Trial For COVID Patients

On Friday, the state had witnessed its maiden spike of over 5,000, registering 5,024 cases in the process.

The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra now stand at 1,69,883. This includes 88,960 discharges, 73,298 active cases and 7,610 deaths. The total number of discharges include 2,385 patients who were discharged today; the total number of deaths, meanwhile, include 181 deaths: 78 from last two days and 103 from previous period.

These latest figures come on a day the Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the state till July 31, a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray all but confirmed that the lockdown will indeed be extended.

Also on the day, the Chief Minister launched ‘Project Platina’ which is world’s largest convalescent plasma therapy trial cum treatment of severe COVID-19 patients.

Maharashtra is currently the worst-affected state in the country, by a distance. It is followed by Delhi and Tamil Nadu respectively.