Mumbai: The residents of Maharashtra districts, which are reporting an increase in daily coronavirus cases, should start taking more caution and wear face masks, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said. Let us remind you that state government had lifted the mask mandate last month following a decline in fresh Covid infections.Also Read - SpiceJet Plane to Gorakhpur Returns to Mumbai After Windshield Crack Observed

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 529 new COVID-19 cases, but no virus-related death. The state had recorded 536 new cases and zero deaths on Friday, as per official figures. Also, for the first time, four patients of B.A.4 sub-lineage and three cases of B.A.5 sub-lineage of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus were found in Maharashtra, the state health department said on Saturday. Also Read - World Menstrual Hygiene Day: Maharashtra to Launch Scheme to Provide 10 Sanitary Napkins For Re 1

Tope told reporters that though the COVID-19 cases are increasing, very few deaths on account of the virus are being reported. The (people living in) districts which are reporting an increase in the daily COVID-19 cases should start taking extra care, including wearing of masks. The daily cases number is on the rise, but it is still under control,” he said. Instructions have been given to health officials to undertake necessary steps to contain the spread of the virus, the minister added. Also Read - Maharashtra Will Impose Another Lockdown If...: Guardian Minister Drops Big Hint Amid Rising Covid Cases

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 330 new COVID-19 cases, followed by neighbouring Thane city with 38 cases, Pune – 32 and Navi Mumbai -31. Mumbai circle which includes neighbouring satellite towns and municipal corporations reported 448 cases of COVID-19, while the Pune circle recorded 64 infections, according to official data.

(With inputs from PTI)