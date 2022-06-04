Mumbai: As Mumbai city and its suburbs again witness a steady rise in coronavirus cases, civic municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal on Friday directed officials to conduct mass testing in residential buildings and housing societies where infections have been detected recently. He also told the officials to increase the number of daily COVID-19 tests from the current 8,000 to over 30,000, as the rate of infection has reached 8 per cent, which is a warning sign. Mumbai reported 763 new coronavirus cases on Friday.Also Read - Kerala on Alert After 1,544 New COVID Cases, State Holds High-level Meet to Assess Situation | Top Developments

Chahal held a video conference with civic officials alongwith Maharashtra government's Covid task force member Dr Sanjay Oka earlier in the day, said a release issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). "Experts from IIT Kanpur have predicted that a fourth wave of COVID-19 will hit in July, and their warning must be taken seriously, because their predictions about previous waves had been true. Given the recent increase in cases, the possibility of a fourth wave cannot be ruled out," the civic chief was quoted as saying in the release.

The commissioner also asked civic officials to ensure that medical laboratories do not give COVID-19 reports directly to any patient. All daily reports of patients should be first sent to the civic body and strict action will be taken against testing facilities if this rule is violated, he said.

Considering the possibility of a fourth wave and water-borne diseases as the monsoon season is set to begin, the concerned offices and the departments have been asked to be prepared, the BMC said.

(With inputs from PTI)