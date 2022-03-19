Mumbai: As parts of Europe and Asia, including China and South Korea witness a steep rise in COVID cases, owing to Omicron BA.2 variant, experts are trying to analyze whether the variant can cause a fourth wave of coronavirus in India. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, which has remained the worst-affected state during the previous waves, has already been put on alert with the state government urging people to follow COVID protocol.Also Read - Test, Track, Treat: Centre Writes to States, UTs Amid Spike in COVID Cases in Southeast Asia, Europe

“We have received a letter from Central Govt to be on alert as there is a surge in COVID cases across European Countries, South Korea and China. Accordingly, our health department had issued a letter to DCs to be cautious and take necessary steps,” Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Also Read - Maharashtra: Schools to Lose Registration if Found Involved in Exam Paper Leaks

“In the past 24 hours, some countries have recorded highest ever new COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago. Some new variant is suspected to be fuelling infections in Israel and other countries,” Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health) wrote in a letter dated March 17, and addressed to municipal commissioners and district collectors. Also Read - Unique Holi Tradition: The Newest Son-in-Law Gets a Donkey Ride In This Maharashtra Village!

Vyas said that authorities must ensure that people avoid crowding, follow strict masking and stay alert on influenza like illnesses. He also asked districts to speed up COVID vaccination drives. The government was keeping a close watch on the rise in cases and will take necessary steps if needed, he stated.

Can Omicron BA.2 cause 4th COVID wave in India?

A few weeks ago, an IIT Kanpur team had predicted that India is likely to witness the next wave in June and will continue for the next 4 months, while peaking in August. The same research team had previously predicted that the third wave of the pandemic in India would peak by February 3, 2022. They further clarified that the entire analysis will be deeply impacted by how and when the next variant arrives.

However, other experts said that the model needs to be studied further. NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul said that the IIT Kanpur study is a “valuable input” produced by eminent people. “But, it is yet to be examined whether this particular report has any scientific worth.” The Centre further asserted that ‘it is completely prepared for the unpredictable virus’.