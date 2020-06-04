New Delhi: A day after Cyclone Nisarga left a trail of devastations in the state, Maharashtra on Thursday registered the highest single-day spike of 2,933 COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally of coronavirus cases to 77,793. Also Read - Maharashtra News: Shops in Mumbai to Reopen From Friday, Inter-district Movement of People Permitted in MMR

Issuing a statement, the state health department said that 123 coronavirus positive patients died during the day, taking the death toll to 2,710.

The number of discharged patients in the state went up to 33,681 as 1,352 patients were sent back home after recovery. Of the fresh 123 deaths, 68 were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The health department also said that 30 of these deaths occurred in the last two days, while the rest were from the period between April 30 and June 1.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 41,402 and as many as 5,10,176 people have been tested so far. Moreover, there are 3,804 containment zones in the state.

The health department also added that currently 5,60,303 people are in home quarantine and 30,623 are in institutional quarantine. The state’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 43.29 per cent, while the fatality rate is 3.48 per cent.

Of the total positive cases recorded so far, 58,878 are in the MMR area, where 1,810 patients have succumbed to the infection.

Malegaon city in Nashik district has so far recorded 762 cases and 58 deaths, Pune city has reported 7,700 cases and 351 deaths, Solapur city 1,065 cases and 86 deaths, Aurangabad city 1,668 cases and 87 deaths, Akola city 633 cases and 27 deaths, while Nagpur city has reported 619 cases and 11 deaths.