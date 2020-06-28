New Delhi: In a concerning development, 50 prisoners of district jail in Maharashtra’s Akola tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of prisoners of the district jail, who have tested COVID positive, to 68. Also Read - Will Maharashtra Extend Lockdown? Yes, Says Uddhav Thackeray; Restrictions to Continue Beyond June 30

18 inmates, who had tested positive earlier, came out positive on June 24. Of those who have tested positive thus far, several are asymptomatic. Also Read - Hair Salons Reopen in Maharashtra Today After Prolonged COVID-19 Lockdown

Speaking to news agency ANI, Akola District Collector Sanjay Khadse said, “68 inmates in the Akola jail have tested positive for COVID-19 out of which many are asymptomatic. Isolation wards have been made inside the jail. All the arrangements are in place to take care of the inmates”. Also Read - Maharashtra Breaks Record of Highest-ever Single-day Spike, Registers 5318 Cases; 167 Deaths in 24 Hours

68 inmates in the Akola jail have tested positive for #COVID19 out of which many are asymptomatic. Isolation wards have been made inside the jail. All the arrangements are in place to take care of the inmates: Sanjay Khadse, Deputy Collector, Akola #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/LsSnSXwvR0 — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

Notably, the 50 prisoners who tested positive today, are among a total of 78 people in Akola whose reports came out positive on the day. Currently, the district jail houses nearly 300 prisoners.

With this, the total number of people in Akola, who have tested positive for the Chinese-born virus, has risen to 1,498. This includes 1,044 discharges, 378 active cases and 76 deaths.

With nearly 1.6 lakh cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country thus far, by a distance. On Saturday, it witnessed a record spike of 5,318 which took its tally to 1,59,133.

Delhi and Tamil Nadu, with over 80,000 and 78,000 cases respectively, are the next worst-affected states after Maharashtra.