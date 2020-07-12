Mumbai: Remaining the worst COVID-hit state in the country, Maharashtra on Sunday registered a spike of 7,827 COVID cases, taking the total infection tally in the state to 2,54,427. With 173 more patients succumbing to the infection, the number of fatalities further rose to 10,289, the health department said in a statement. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Finally Confirms Aishwarya Rai And Aaradhya Are Home Quarantined After Being Tested Positive

A total of 3,340 people were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 1,40,325, it said. 13,17,895 people have been tested so far.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,03,813.

Meanwhile, with a record single-day spike of 28,637 new coronavirus cases and 551 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s total cases neared 8.5 lakh with the death toll up to 22,674, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data said today in a morning update.

According to the data, of the total 8,49,553 cases, as many as 5,34,620 patients have recovered. A total of 2,92,258 cases remain active in the country. During the last 24 hours, 2,80,151 more tests were conducted across the country.