Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Hours after announcing strict lockdown norms, the Maharashtra government on Thursday night declared Amravati, Yavatmal and Akola regions as containment zones in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus. Issuing a statement, the Maharashtra Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation department said Amravati, Yavatmal and Akola regions have been declared as containment zones in order to check further transmission of Covid-19 virus.

Moreover, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar directed the district collectors of Amaravati, Yavatmal, and Akola to declare containment zones in the areas having a high number of COVID-19 patients.

Prior to this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued fresh guidelines in Mumbai amid rising cases of Covid19. "If 5 or more Covid patients are found in a building, it will be sealed", said BMC Commissioner IS Chahal.

The development comes as Maharashtra after a gap of 75 days, reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a sizable number of them coming from Akola and Nagpur divisions.

With 5,427 new cases, the caseload in the state rose to 20,81,520 while 38 fatalities took the death toll due to the pandemic to 51,669. The state had reported 5,229 infections on December 4, which had been followed by a gradual drop in cases.

Earlier in the day, the administration in Yavatmal district ordered a ten-day lockdown from Thursday night, while a weekend lockdown was announced in Amravati district of the same Vidarbha region from 8 PM on Saturday to 7 AM on Monday.

Out of 38 deaths reported on Thursday, 17 had occurred in the last 48 hours and 10 in the last week; 11 deaths had taken place even before that. As many as 2,543 patients were discharged, increasing the tally of recoveries to 19,87,804. But the number of active patients too went up to 40,858. On February 2 there were 41,586 active cases, but the number had then fallen to as low as 31,000.

Mumbai city reported 736 cases on Thursday, taking its tally to 3,16,487, while four deaths pushed the fatality count to 11,432.

Mumbai division, which also includes surrounding satellite towns, reported 1,432 new cases taking the cumulative tally to 7,08,972, while 11 deaths took the total death figure to 19,735.

Akola division’s case tally so far is 81,504 and death toll is 1,671. Nagpur division’s caseload till now is 2,15,828 and death toll stands at 4,746.

With 65,930 coronavirus tests conducted during the day, the total number of tests conducted rose to 1,55,21,198.