New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his address to the state on Sunday, urged fishermen not to go in sea for the next few days due to an impending cyclone, adding that from next Sunday, doorstep delivery of newspapers will be allowed in the state. Also Read - Maharashtra's 'Mission Begin Again': Lockdown in State Till June 30, Shops to Open on 'Odd-Even' Basis From June 5

Addressing the state, CM Thackeray said, “In the next two-three days, a cyclone is expected to hit us. I request fishermen to avoid fishing in the sea for next three-four days.” Also Read - Weather Update: After Cyclone Amphan, Another Cyclonic Storm Likely to Reach Maharashtra, Gujarat on June 3, Warns IMD

Notably, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) today warned that a low-pressure area, which, it said, was developing over the Arabian Sea, will intensify into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, and is likely to reach Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts on June 3.

Further, talking about the Maharashtra government’s recent war-of-words with Railways Minister Piyush Goyal over ‘Shramik Special’ trains, the Chief Minister said, “Last time when I spoke about trains, Piyush Goyal ji got angry, but today I want to thank him for arranging trains. Nearly 11 lakh migrants have returned to their homes by 800 trains.”

Last time when I spoke about trains, Piyush Goyal Ji got angry but today I want to thank him for arranging trains. Nearly 11 lakh migrants have returned to their homes by 800 trains: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/4yTCLLtmAm — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020

He further said that from Sunday, doorstep delivery of newspapers will be allowed across the state.

Notably, the western state, which, with over 65,000 cases of coronavirus till Saturday end is the worst-affected state in the country, will, from tomorrow, begin its ‘Mission Begin Again.‘ This is the official name given to its exercise to exit the nationwide lockdown from tomorrow, as per the Union Home Ministry guidelines, that were issued on Saturday.

The Maharashtra government has also extended the lockdown in the state till June 30.